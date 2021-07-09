Don’t be afraid to rock your natural hair or go without makeup – Yvonne Nelson encourages women

Entertainment of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Yvonne Nelson has urged women to wear their natural hair



• She adds that it is okay not to have makeup on at all times



•The actress has been seen wearing her natural hair via posts on Instagram





One of the greatest challenges women face is low self-esteem. There are some women who believe that they do not fit into what society terms a "perfect" woman.



This has caused young women, in particular, to copy blindly the looks and lifestyle of celebrities and key personalities on social media.



Yvonne Nelson, a Ghanaian actress, who doubles as an influencer has advised women to be true to themselves especially when it comes to their physical appearance.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on her official Twitter account, she tells ladies not to be “scared to rock your natural hair sometimes, don’t be scared to go without makeup.”



The actress has been spotted on countless occasions rocking her natural hair. This might be her way of preaching to young women that it is okay to not wear hair extensions at all times.



“Hello baby gyals, don’t be scared to rock your natural hair sometimes, don’t be scared to go without makeup sometimes,” she wrote.



The worst part is that, due to the pressure to fit in, some women do the unthinkable just to appear good on social media. This message from Yvonne will go a long way to encourage such individuals to have pride in wearing their natural hair and also step out without makeup.



“... it's really ok. don’t be scared to be YOU,” she added.









You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.