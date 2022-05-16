Don’t be a home wrecker, keep off married men – Tracey Boakye to young girls

Entertainment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye ‘schools’ young girls



Popular Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has advised young women to desist from dating married men.



To her, it is wrong to cling to a married man who has struggled with his wife to attain his level of success.



Reiterating that young women should never try to reap where they did not sow, Tracey has asked them to instead look for their own partners to build life with.



She said unless the married ‘men in question’ belong to a faith that supports polygamy, they should completely be ruled out.



“Don’t date married men. It's not right for someone to get married and toil with her husband only for you to just come in and wreck that home. You can’t reap where you did not sow. Don’t follow any promiscuous married man, you might pay dearly for it. Look for yours and work hard. If his belief is in support of polygamy, just like the Muslims, then you can be free to marry him,” She told Abeiku Santana on UTV’s ATUU show.



Tracey however advised young ladies struggling to gain their feat in life to first focus on securing accommodation for themselves.



“Look for where to lay your head before impressing people on social media. You dress to kill on social media but you’re struggling in real life.”



Watch the video below:



