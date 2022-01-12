Don't attack MzGee - Psalm Adjeteyfio

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio aka T.T has come to the rescue of television presenter, MzGee, who has been named as a snitch over the leaked audio that captured the former begging the latter for leftover food.



Media personality, Amanda Jissih and a section of Ghanaians on Tuesday, January 11 called out MzGee for allegedly leaking a private conversation between herself and the actor who was captured begging her for financial support again.



But reacting to the news, the victim, Psalm Adjeteyfio in an interview with Takoradi-based Empire FM intimated that there is no way on earth MzGee could have deliberately leaked the audio just for him to be ridiculed by the public.



He said: "I don’t think MzGee will do a thing like that…please don’t attack MzGee; I don’t think she will consciously do a thing like that, no, I don’t believe that."



T.T explained that the former TV3 presenter has had his back for years and even helped raise funds to help foot his bills.



Detailing how the audio got to the public domain, the veteran actor disclosed that MzGee only shared the content of their private conservation with her husband.



“So, on this particular day, I just sent her a WhatsApp message…[but] I didn’t hear from her, so, I thought maybe she would be busy or something. Just last [Monday, January 10] night, she called me and said when I sent the message she was in Nigeria and so she sent the message to somebody to see if the person could be of assistance; specifically, she said she sent it to her husband.”



Meanwhile, MzGee has also reacted to the allegations levelled against.



She tweeted that she is innocent: "Ghana! Herrrh! Christ me! We forget too easily! Same me, who broke the story of T.T’s predicament, almost a year ago? Same me, who put my reputation on the line and appealed for funds for T.T, almost a year ago, leak our private conversation? How gullible can I be but it is well!”



Critics on the other hand say they can not fathom why the veteran actor who received a whopping GH¢50,000 barely four months ago from the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is once again broke to the extent of begging for leftover food.





