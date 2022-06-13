Don't attach strange meanings to deaths in creative industry - Socrate Safo

Entertainment of Monday, 13 June 2022

Movie producer and entertainment pundit, Socrate Sarfo has explained that the recent deaths recorded in the creative arts industry cannot be termed as "unusual" as death is inevitable.



His statement follows concerns raised by persons who have described the "increasing" deaths in the media, film and music space as "strange". Others have also called for an investigation into the matter due to their superstitious beliefs.



But according to Socrate who has demystified their fears: "It is nothing special, this is not news. People are dying on a regular including footballers. You can't say the media is special so people can't die. There are a lot who die every day in accidents.



"We, therefore, can't say people in the industry can't die, it will happen... nobody should put a twist on it. We shouldn't create fear by making it seem something special is happening behind the scenes. The Bible even talks about death. Doctors and drivers are also dying, you can't say that people in the film industry shouldn't die."



In his submission on Peace FM's Entertainment Review on Saturday, Socrate also charged his colleagues to check on the family of the deceased, especially their spouses and children.



Halfway through the year 2022, the industry has lost the likes of Doctar Cann, Psalm Adjeteyfio, Osei Tutu, Patrick Sarfo, Nana Akwasi Mensah, Naa Ayorkor, Ice Kenkey, Sonni Balli.