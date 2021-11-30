Don’t attach my name to Kaninja – Xandy Kamel warns

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

After a brief hiatus from the public following her marital problems that surfaced on social media and had many netizens talking, actress and TV presenter, Xandy Kamel has announced her come back.



Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Xandy expressed her heartfelt appreciation to those who supported her doing her difficult moments.



She thanked everyone who supported her, with special mentioning of Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwarzenegger, Stacey Amoateng and others.



She also revealed that she is coming back as a wiser and better person with her focus now being on business after her turmoil.



Xandy then admonished Ghanaians not to attach or associate her name to her husband, Kaninja who also happens to be a colleague worker at the Angel Broadcasting Network.



Watch video below



