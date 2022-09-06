Don’t allow age dictate your relationship - Consultant asserts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Relationship consultant and family advocate, Kelly Daniels, has asserted that age should not matter when it comes to relationships.



Per his observation, age should be the last thing that comes up when two people express interest in each other.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge show’, he said, “Age shouldn’t be the first thing that occurs to you when you like someone because there are a lot more important questions to ask than age. Things like who the person is, what the person does, their values should be first then later age might just come in.”



Not disputing the fact that age can have an effect on a relationship, he believes, that it does matter and it also does not mean anyone should debunk a relationship because of age.



“Age should be blind, especially when a relationship is starting and the word maturity covers for what age might be because when maturity sets in, it doesn’t matter what the age is as long as both are adults and they understand each other,” he stated.



The relationship consultant emphasized that age doesn’t matter in relationships but there’s a factor to be considered and couples should observe to see if maturity is being served on both ends and if it does, they can go through with it.