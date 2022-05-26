Don Little wades into LilWin and ex-wife controversy

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LilWin’s ex-wife blames Sandra Ababio for marriage breakdown



Don Little asks LilWin to support his ex-wife for the sake of their children



LilWin marries again



Sensational Kumawood actor, Don Little has advised his colleague Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, to compensate his ex-wife.



According to the actor on Ruth Clarke TV, he is of the opinion that should the actor buy a house, a car and set her up in a business, it wouldn't mean so much because she is someone he started life with and has children with.



“Should I have an opinion, I will advise my brother LilWin to compensate his ex-wife. If he builds a house for the lady, he hasn't done anything. If he establishes her in a job, he hasn’t done anything.



“If he buys him a car, he hasn't done anything for her. Also, a person who has been there for you before isn't someone we become loggerheads with. Although he has helped the lady and the lady has helped him too, it shouldn't end there,” Don said.



Establishing his point further, Don mentioned that if LilWin can, he should buy his ex-wife a house since it will go a long way to benefit him in case the kids plan to visit their mother in future.



Don Little added that it will be disappointing should the kids visit their mother and are told she has moved from where she used to live.



“He should compensate the lady and her family. He should get something that will be remembered forever. He needs to build a house for her and I know in future, he will take his kids to visit her.



“Once in a while when the kids say we are going to visit our mum, they will know they have a place to go to instead of visiting and finding out she moved from one place to another. When you build her a house the kids will know ‘oh this is where our mother is'".



This news follows an allegation that LilWin's ex-wife leveled against actress Sandra Ababio, for being the reason her marriage with the actor hit the rocks.



Meanwhile, LilWin has remarried. He reportedly married one Maame Serwaa.