Don Little descends on Agradaa

Agradaa rebrands, chooses Evangelist Patricia as new name



Agradaa says nothing will stop her from taking GH¢300 membership fee from church members



Don Little claims Evangelist Patricia runs a savings and loans agency



Sensational Kumawood actor, Don Little, has said that should Ghana have three people with Evangelist Patricia’s personality, he believes they could cause tragedy.



This was after news about the former priestess requesting members of her church to pay GH¢300 to be a part of her it.



Speaking on Adepa TV, Don Little told Ghanaians the former priestess is only pretending to have changed but is still in the business of duping people.



“Evangelist Mama Pat, let us understand that you are running a savings and loans company. A thief who has deceived people into believing she is a pastor is still a thief and will keep stealing from people.



“The authorities should have left her in the shrine. They shouldn't have touched her and told her ‘oh do you work’. If we get three of her personalities in Ghana, I swear they will even rob Trump,” Little said in Twi.



He, furthermore, cited that the evangelist should know her days are numbered and if she wants to go back to her old profession, she should let Ghanaians understand instead of finding ways to steal from them.



“If you want to come back as a fetish priestess, you need to let us understand that you want to come back. Your days are numbered,” he added.



Don Little joins the tall list of citizens reacting to the GH¢300 membership card to join the former priestess's church.



According to the self-acclaimed evangelist in a viral video circulated on social media, people judging her for taking money for membership in her church should mind their business because it is her church.







