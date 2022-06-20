Don Jazzy’s signee, Magixx trash Chris Brown, Wizkid latest single

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Magixx, an up-and-coming artist has taken a swipe at Grammy-winning artiste, Wizkid.



The young talent who is currently signed to Mavin Records, owned by music executive, Don Jazzy said his new single with Chris Brown is stupid.



"The new Chris Brown and Wiz are stupid," he wrote in a tweet on Sunday, June 19.



Magixx rose to fame after the release of his "Magixx EP".



Mavin Records announced his signing in September 2021 and unveiled him the same month.



Don Jazzy said at the time of his signing: “The most exciting times at Mavin is when an artist is getting activated from the Mavin Academy. Today Is one of those days. We are super proud and excited to introduce to you MAGIXX. Super young talented versatile vocalist/Songwriter. One of Unilags finest. At Midnight we will listen to his New Debut EP.”



Chris Brown released the single "Call me every day" featuring Wizkid on Friday, June 17.









