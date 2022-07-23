Don Jazzy's mother dies after battle with cancer

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Music producer, Don Jazzy has taken to social media to announce the death of his beloved mother.



In his post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, he noted that his mother died after her battle with cancer.



The Mavin Records boss expressed his devastation at the news. He described her as a strong woman who was loved by everyone.



He wrote: “I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.



“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her.



“She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer.



“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”



Since he broke the news, friends, colleagues and fans have taken to social media to console the singer.



