Don Jazzy 'heartbroken' over the news of Rihanna's pregnancy

Rihanna expecting her first child with her boyfriend



Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy announcement



Nigerian celebrities tease Don Jazzy



Nigerian singer and record producer, Don Jazzy, has been left shattered following the official announcement by Rihanna that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.



For years, Don Jazzy has playfully expressed his love for Rihanna on social media.



Fans who have keenly followed his posts say the Nigerian talent manager is obsessed with the CEO of Fenty Beauty.



In an Instagram post dated January 31, Don Jazzy shared a viral photo of the American billionaire pictured with her boyfriend with the caption that read "It is finished" to confirm his heartbreak.



Rihanna wearing a long pink jacket and blue distressed jeans showed her baby bump as she walked alongside ASAP Rocky on the streets of New York.



Tons of Nigerian celebrities who have witnessed the CEO of Mavin Record express hopes of dating the American superstar have jokingly sympathised with him with many admonishing him not to give up on his dream girl.



Actress, Funke Akindele wrote: "He’s just keeping her company cause you not in the US. I’m sure you will be with her soon. Congrats on the pregnancy Don."



Also, Content Creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa had this to say: "Better days are coming ma wo be! You’re in my prayers sir."



