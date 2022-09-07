Dominic Cudjoe releases first single dubbed 'Gye W'aseda'

Music of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: Florence Aba Asamoah

Ghanaian-US-based musician, Dominic Asebiah Cudjoe, popularly known as Minister Akostik, has released his much-anticipated debut single “Gye W’aseda”.



The title of the song “Gye W’aseda”, to wit, “Thanksgiving”, according to the singer, is his gratitude for God’s grace and mercies.



“This song, as the title says, is to give thanks to God for his many blessings. It has not been easy for the past two, three years. Many have lost their jobs, happiness, and essence of life while others have lost their lives, but God has kept us, so he deserves our praise,” he said



“Gye W’aseda”, according to Minister Akostik, is tailored for people of all ages.



“It is a song of thanks that acknowledges God for His endless mercies towards his sinful children, as it is written in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 and Ephesians 5:20,” he explained.



The song is the budding musician’s first single.



The Ph.D. student at Colorado State University said he took inspiration from the current happenings around him.



“I instantly hurried to the studio to record the beat after the song suddenly came to me. It was a song that God gave me, not one that I wrote, but I have a few songs written,” he noted.



Listen to Gye W’aseda on 9 September 2022 on all music streaming platforms.



Minister Akostik had his primary education at Adventist Junior High School, Amakom then Kumasi Anglican SHS and the University of Mines and Technology for secondary and tertiary education. He later moved to Russia for his master’s degree. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. degree in the United States.