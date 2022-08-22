'Doggy Style' can give you stroke - Health expert advises

LifeStyle of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A health expert has revealed that having sex in the doggy position can cause stroke for both women and men.



Speaking with Kafui Dey on GTV, the young health expert disclosed that when women bend during sex, it causes more damage to the spine because of the strain it puts on the back.



He added that while women experience severe back problems, men are prone to getting strokes while having sex.



He explained that blood flow to the heart is faster when the man pounds the woman from the back.



While advising couples on the best position to adhere to, the expert cited missionary as the best position for both men and women.



Read the full statement below:



“There are certain positions that cause more damage to the spine. Positions like the doggy, in fact, the doggy is not good for the lady. The lady will have to bend on her waist, which will put more strain on the waist.



“With the man, when you are doing this activity, it is equivalent to running around a 5000-kilometre marathon, it's very long, and it's not a small journey. So you see, you have to be standing and when standing, the blood flow to the active parts is higher.



“When you are engaged in sexual activities, blood flow to the penis is also very, very, important. That means the heart pumps more blood to the penis and to the legs which can in a way give you a stroke.



“In the middle of the doggy, you can get a stroke. The position we advocate for is possibly the missionary but then others will say ‘Ohhh that's not fun to experience’ and that is the best way to have sex.”







