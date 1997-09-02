National Best Farmers Urged To Share Experience

General News of Tuesday, 2 September 1997

Source: --

Awutu-Mankessim (C/R), Aug. 26, - National 'best farmer' award winners have been urged to contribute positively to national effort at ensuring environmentally-friendly farming practices. They should impart the skills they have acquired in modern farming techniques to their less endowed colleague farmers to help them adopt appropriate farming practices. The call was made by the Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF), Nai Kow Otuo the fifth when he addressed members of the Awutu-Mankessim branch of the National Best Farmer Award Winners' Association. Nai Otuo who is also the 1994 national second best farmer, called on the award winners to impress upon farmers in their communities to accept the family planning concept. This, he said will help stem the rapid population growth which exerts much pressure on national resources. He asked the farmers to encourage their children to take to agriculture to help increase food production.



