NPP will uplift Ghana

General News of Friday, 5 May 1995

Source: --

The NPP will, when voted into power, render selfless service to uplift Ghana from the economic strangulation she presently finds herself in.



Speaking at an Easter Monday rally at Saltpond, Nana Akuffo-Addo, a leading member of the party expressed grate unease at the deplorable condition of the once buoyant and historically cherished town. He said he was saddened because Saltpond is now a far cry from the Saltpond which hosted the founding fathers f the UGCC.



Nana Akuffo-Addo said the infusion of more than $6 billion in loans into the economy has brought no progress to this country, but the C100 million the NDC spent to try to win back defecting NDC members at Cape Coast shows that Rawlings is determined to cling to power by all means possible.



Another speaker at the function, Mr J. A. Kuffour, said the manner in which the SAP and the educational reforms were implemented shows considerable dearth of knowledge which has worsened the lot of the average Ghanaian. And the introduction of a punitive petroleum tax and of VAT, both in one year, shows the insensitivity of the NDC government to the welfare of Ghanaians. He said an NPP government will cut down on government expenditure for development and restore the business promotion and rural development laws to revitalise the economy.



Other speaker at this heavily attended rally included Mr Kakrabah Cromwell, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, Ms Christine Churcher, Ms Theresa Tagoe and Mrs Martha Buckman who chaired the function.



