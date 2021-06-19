Does OV herself think she needs help from Stonebwoy? - Ayisha Modi questions

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

A video of OV, a former signee of Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group surfaced online recently.



Many people raised concerns over how she has changed.



Others insinuated that she’s being influenced by drugs.



A radio presenter, Abena Ruthy upon seeing the video has begged Stonebwoy to take his prodigal daughter back.



She was reported to have said, depression will kill OV if Stonebwoy doesn’t reconsider his decision.



Reacting to this in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Ayisha Modi, an ardent fan of Stonebwoy questioned if OV herself think she needs help.



According to her, this is not Stonebwoy’s matter.



She added that OV is still her daughter, no matter what.



Ayisha Modi wrote: “We will think about it Ghana fuo. It’s sad yea but I will do what I can. But for ur information Stonebwoy has gotten nothing to do with All this. This matter is not Stonebwoy’s matter na Ayisha Modi matter. She is still my daughter no matter what but one question, Does Ov herself think she need help?”



