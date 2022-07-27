Does Kofi Adomah have any sense at all? - Achipalago

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Musician and social media commentator, Achipalago, has blasted Kofi Adomah for sharing some news about his very private life and infidelity with Ghanaians.



In a video shared on Facebook by NoksTV Afrika, Achipalago said the media personality should be ashamed for making content out of something so sensitive to his family.



“Does that man called Kofi Adomah, have any sense? Because of the small money, you will make on the internet, YouTube, and Facebook, your private life has become content for you and you are telling the world about it.



“What should we do for you? And you cheated on her, and you had children with other women, and her father says she wouldn't agree to the union, you have disgraced yourself and your woman. I don't even know if she is your wife or your girlfriend…whatever,” he said.



After rubbishing the radio presenter's actions, Achipalago mentioned that Kofi once told him he composed nonsensical songs whereas what he did was worse than that.



“Stupid lies…the last time, you said I compose stupid songs, look at the stupid things you are doing. Ahhh, this time I don’t know if he is bleaching or he wants to be a preacher, I don't even know.



“Yoo Kofi Adomah, open your eyes because you have done is disgusting. The way I use to respect this guy. Everything coming out of your mouth has judged you, it made me understand you have no sense. You and your wife’s issue, you had to put it on the internet,” he added.



Achipalago's rant comes after Kofi Adomah on July 20, 2022, recounted how his rocky now smooth relationship with his wife, Miracle, started in his in-law's house, including what he put her through.



The radio presenter confessed on his Anopa Bosuo programme that he had put his wife through so many painful predicaments, yet, in all, she never gave up on him.



