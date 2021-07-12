Do you pay school fees for me? – Michy claps back at a nosy commenter

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Michy has descended on an Instagram user over a hate comment



• The former girlfriend of Shatta Wale has asked persons to stay out of her private life



• The single mother celebrated her son's birthday on July 11





Actress and former girlfriend of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, has descended on an Instagram user who tried to prey into her personal affair.



The musician in a post to celebrate the baptism and sixth birthday of her son, Alexander Majesty, expressed how she was grateful to God for the life of her first child. In a video available on her Instagram page, Michy was pictured with his son during his baptism at a church auditorium.



An Instagram user who was obviously curious about the absence of Majesty’s father, Shatta Wale, in a comment questioned why “she was acting like a single mother.”



The comment read: “God gave him to you and his dad not only you so please stop acting like you are a single mum."



Michy was quick to reply to the negative comment by respectfully asking the person behind the account to “shut up”. She wrote: “@charty_wearsgh u pay school fees for me? No then shut up respectfully. Don’t say what u don’t know.”



A number of her followers came to her defence with some advising her to give less importance to hate comments.



Felix on Instagram wrote: "@michygh dear Some of these people are not worth ur response kk. Enjoy ur day."



A fan named Queensta added: "@michygh simple reply blessed you and birthday boy, July babes de3 we rock ankasa."



Another wrote: "@charty_wearsgh is she Majesty's dad spokesperson. She is saying what God has given her. His dad can talk his own."