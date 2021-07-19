‘Do the needful, fix your home before things get worse’ – Kwaku Manu pleads with Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

• The Kumawood actor has advised Shatta to clear the mess surrounding his home



•He has asked the dancehall artiste to properly manage his family issues so it does not spread any further



•Shatta Wale’s childhood friend has revealed some damning secrets about the dancehall artiste and his ex-girlfriend Michy



Popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has advised Shatta Wale to resolve the ongoing conflict in his family and inner circle.



It can be recalled that some family secrets were spewed by Shatta’s childhood friend, Magluv to which the dancehall artiste’s mother countered most of such allegations.



Magluv among other things alleged that Shatta’s baby mama (Michy) had multiple sexual affairs with Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah while dating the Shatta Movement boss.



She among other things revealed that Shatta’s contract with Zylofon media was somewhat a consolation prize from NAM1 for sleeping with his girlfriend, Michy.



Shatta Wale’s mother on the other hand granted a separate interview with Hot FM to dispute some of the allegations.



In a bid to further clarify things, Shatta Wale's mother established that she has not set eyes on her son for close to three years mainly because Magluv had accused her of being a witch.



Shatta Wale’s mother revealed that her son has been avoiding her because Magluv had managed to convince him that she is a witch.



But reacting to all of these, Kwaku Manu has described as embarrassing how Shatta’s family issues have been brought to the public domain.



He has, therefore, asked the dancehall artiste to take a bold step in resolving such issues before it escalates.



“Take a bold step to resolve this issue before it gets out of hand. You need to man up and stop the people around you to desist from granting unnecessary interviews. Shatta take this bold step and manage this situation. I know it’s exhausting and you probably are fed up but you really need to do the needful,” he stated during his Aggressive Talk show.



To him, such a situation is risky adding that it could be used as a weapon by his enemies against him.



“Tell Magluv to stop granting interviews. Stuff like these does not help your brand in any way. When home issues begin to troop into the public domain, as a celebrity, you are in for doom. Everyone gets the chance to talk about it, including those who do not even deserve to. What Magluv is going about doing is a total disgrace to Shatta. Sometimes it’s best to exercise patience. Issues that are meant to be kept secret are now out there. Because of all that the lady said, Shatta’s mother was also compelled to come out to speak and now all private matters are out. This is not good,” he added.



