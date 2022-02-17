Do's and Don’ts when you get involved in a quarrel with your partner

LifeStyle of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People in relationships, including happy and healthy relationships, can learn in a rewarding way how to argue and settle misunderstandings from time to time.



Getting into arguments is a natural part of two people learning more about each other and growing together.



The most important thing to remember when they get into an argument with their partners is to know that the couples should have the same goal of wanting to resolve the argument rather than winning the argument.



Many relationships face moments of discord and contention. Occasionally, emotions run high, words can become hurtful, and flaws from their pasts resurface, leading conversations to get out of hand.



According to psychologytoday.com, these points can help resolve a fight very fast.



Do try to focus on points of agreement.



Do try to accept your partner’s feedback with a mindset of positive improvement for the relationship.



Do seek professional counselling if you can’t handle the conflicts yourselves.



Don’t quarrel in front of children or others. There may be a tendency to turn to a friend or relative for their opinion, but keep the quarrel between the two of you.



Don’t explain your partner’s feelings to them. Accept what they express and what they are feeling.



Don’t walk away from the conflict unless it is for a mutually agreed-upon “cooling off period” before resuming the discussion.



Don’t use a quarrel as an opportunity to focus on your partner’s weaknesses in order to hurt them.