‘Do not neglect your families’ - MzVee advises up-and-coming artistes

‘My biggest mistake in my music journey is abandoning my family’, MzVee asserts



MzVee says artists must get the approval of their families in their business



Be patient or you would be taken advantage of, MzVee to up-and-coming female musicians



Sensational Ghanaian singer, MzVee has cautioned up-and-coming artistes against deserting their families when they start to taste success.



According to her, up-and-coming musicians and celebrities, in general, should ensure that they also have the support of their respective families.



In an interaction with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, the ‘1030’ crooner noted that she would have saved herself so much trouble if she had kept contact with her family.



According to the singer, while working hard to secure a successful career in music, she lost communication and touch with her family.



“Because work was so overwhelming, I was not communicating with family. It was just work... I had to even stop school, that’s how bad it was. So, I stopped talking to family. But I feel like if I had my mum in my ears all the time, I wouldn’t have gone through what I went through,” MzVee told Naa Ashorkor on the Between the Hours show.



‘The Natural girl’ singer revealed that one of her biggest mistakes as a musician is abandoning her family when she became famous. She said, “Don’t axe your family; make sure they are present in everything you are doing. That was the mistake I made.”



Touching on her journey in music, MzVee mentioned that making it as an entertainer is very touch. She urged up-and-coming acts, especially women, to be patient and trust the process of growth in the industry or risk being taken advantage of.



She said, “Be patient. It’s not easy because nothing happens overnight. It’s a very tough industry and especially for girls. So if you are a girl trying to do this you have to be really patient or take advantage of you and it won’t end well.”



MzVee is a decade old in the music industry. The 30-year-old singer has released an album '1030' - a title culled from her age and the number of years of being a professional musician.







