Do not compare me to other artistes, it’s disrespectful – Gyakie

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Ghanaian Afrobeats/Afro singer Jackeline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has urged her fans and music lovers not to pitch her against other female singers in the country.



According to Gyakie, who rose to fame in August 2020 following the release of her hit song “Forever”, she does not feel her best whenever she is compared to her colleagues.



The singer has been compared to the likes of Efya, Becca, Cina Soul et al after she broke the glass ceiling into the Ghanaian music industry.



In her view, however, Gyakie argued that comparisons breed hatred, which is not good for the growth of the industry.



Speaking to AJ Sarpong on Citi FM today, Gyakie said artistes, whether old or new, should be supported and not pitched against each other.



“Comparisons are not great. I per se, do not like it when I’m compared to other singers because one ends up being disrespected. I feel we need to support all artistes and not pitch them against one another,” she said.



On the same show, Gyakie further recounted the most awkward comments she read about herself that made her feel so bad.



She recalled one fan told her she’s a fluke and that her career is hinged – a remark she said hit her so hard.



She admitted that not everybody would love her style and songs which she understands but negative comments about her talent do sometimes get to her.