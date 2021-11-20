Do not break the bank for a wedding – Delis Williams

LifeStyle of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Creative and Digital strategist, Delis Williams, has asserted that one shouldn’t spend all their life savings on a wedding.



Talking about what makes a wedding simple or glamorous, she explained, such things are subjective and depend on the couple or whoever is viewing.



Talking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she said, “Some people can spend so little on a wedding yet it will look so classy and beautiful like they spent millions on it. To someone also, a 7-day celebration might be simple but to me, I don’t see a 7-day wedding celebration as simple so it depends on who and what.”



For her, the definition of a simple wedding is not over the top and something one does not have to spend too much on. “Some people do not spend much on a wedding yet it comes out beautifully so for me, I will define a simple wedding as something I’m not breaking the bank to organize and still being comfortable with my partner after the wedding.”



Sex Coach and entrepreneur, Nkomode Hemaa who was also on the show chipped in saying, “It is crazy to want to spend your whole life savings on a wedding. If whatever job you’re into fetches you enough to do that, then it’s fine but if it is beyond you, do not go for a loan as it is not necessary.”



She believes there is life after the wedding and the couple should ask themselves “what is next after the wedding? You start a new life with your partner after marriage and you cannot start with debt,” she said.



She advised that no matter the kind of wedding organized whether big or small, “you will still get people talking so you should just do something you and your partner are comfortable with.”