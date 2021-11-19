Do not air my episodes – Bridget Otoo tells GHOne TV after Albert brouhaha

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

Amidst the growing debate over whether or not Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo went overboard with their decision to scold a young man they claim spewed lies and unsavory remarks about them on social media, Bridget Otoo, a broadcast journalist with Metro TV, has suggested to GHOne TV to not air any of the episodes of her on ‘The Next TV Star’ reality TV show.



A few days ago, a video clip of the three popular broadcasters reprimanding one Nat Albert Hyde when he showed up for an audition was released by Nana Aba Anamoah. The trio were the judges on that occasion and seized the opportunity to settle scores with the young man.



It does appear that Bridget Otoo is displeased about the decision to release that aspect of the video. In a tweet that has been pulled down, Bridget Otoo asked GHOne TV to edit her episodes.



“I believe reformation and reconciliation takes time… Since I have to find out everything on Twitter; here we go; GHOne TV, I would kindly ask that you do not air any of the episodes of me on the Next TV Star. Please edit all my episodes out”, she stated while asking Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of the channel, to “ensure this is done”.



Bridget Otoo further wished Serwaa Amihere, a protégé of Nana Aba Anamoah, the best. She said: “Good luck and all the best to you and the contestants.”



In another tweet, Bridget Otoo said: “I’m strong mentally and I know not many people are as strong as I am, it’s why I speak for them. I’m happy to defend myself when I have to. I also don’t believe we need to reward bullies; we send the wrong message to the public. Especially when a party is still hurting…”



Earlier, Bridget Otoo gave a narration on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana of what transpired. She indicated that the young man was allowed by the panel to audition for the reality TV show before he was confronted.



She said the video that was released by her colleagues at GHOne is just a 5 to 10 min video edited from the whole audition that the cyberbully participated in and the video was released to counter what the young man said on Twitter after he participated in the show.



"First of all, he was done with the audition and before the audition, there were a lot of people there and he passed a remark that suggests he was running the reality showdown - how come we investigated him. We were judges in the room and two people came in and said, there is a gentleman there who was speaking ill of the show so they did not want the guy to audition at all.



