Do good music and pay for PR - Nigeria's Dr Dipo Awojide to Ghanaian artistes

Dr Dipo Awojide schools Stonebwoy



Do good music, Ghanaian artistes told



Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale in new tweet



Career Coach, Dr Dipo Awojide, has reacted to a statement made by Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy urging Nigerians to support music from other African countries.



According to Stonebwoy, Nigerian artistes have been able to break into the international market due to their large population as well as other factors.



He preached that for the sake of Africa's unity, Nigerians must also accept songs from Ghana and the entire continent unto their market.



Stonebwoy in a statement dated December 30 noted that an argument made by Shatta Wale on the back of Nigerians failing to support Ghanaian artistes like how they do for them is valid.



"Nigerian brothers must consider that with their great power comes the responsibility of helping to forge a united African front by deliberately allowing music from the other African countries which pollinate Nigerian music to flourish on Nigerian platforms on local and international levels. This approach will enable the African sound to dominate the world as one big family and as a global force. That's how we stand as one Africa."



He furthered: "My brother Shatta Wale's approach may be wrong but the topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention."



But reacting to the viral tweet, Dr Awojide wrote that Ghanaian artistes have to fight for the market they want to crack just as the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Adekunle Gold have done instead of calling them out.



He advised Ghanaian artistes to focus on doing "good music" and also invest in Public Relations if they wish to see results.



"Wiz Kid & Burna Boy have cracked the UK market. Their music gets played on radio stations. Fireboy has joined that list. Dbanj did that with Oliver Twist. Olamide was interviewed by Guardian UK. PR. Adekunle Gold is know here. Music is business. Make good music. Do great PR," Dr Awojide tweeted.



In a separate tweet, he wrote: "Business is ‘war’ & in war the goal is to win. Step up your game and fight for the market you want to crack. Don’t go to a corner & sulk that a competitor is encroaching your turf. Invest in continuous improvement, great PR, and enter your competitors turf with quality products!"







