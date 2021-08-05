DJ Mularh releases volume 2 of his 'Love Tape'

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: Daryl Tetteh, Contributor

After receiving massive fan and public reception for his love-themed mixtape released last year, DJ Mularh has finally delivered a sequel of his Love Tape.



Just like the previous edition, the Love Tape Volume 2 by DJ Mularh assembles several local and international songs that manifest the meaning and essence of love.



The ever adept DJ Mularh has over the years proven to be a master when it comes to the creation of addictive music mixtapes.



Feedback on the first edition of the Love Tape mixtape from fans and music lovers included an intense yearning for more from DJ Mularh who has finally released a sequel after almost 9 months.