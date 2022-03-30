Division in the music industry affecting our progress - KiDi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

KiDi speaks against backbiting in the industry



KiDi preaches peace among all fanbases



Congratulate artistes when they win, KiDi to Ghanaians



Afrobeat singer and reigning 3Music Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has called for a change in the Ghanaian music industry with regards to the division and 'pull him down' spirit among singers.



According to KiDi, it is quite common to see fans of top artistes ridiculing the works of others when they win an award or gain local or international recognition.



He believes that it is time to celebrate and also praise the works of Ghanaian artistes even when they are not one's favourite.



"I have realized that a lot of the mistakes we make, sometimes from ourselves. If Shatta is winning and Shatta Movement is praising Shatta, we should focus and praise Shatta but when Shatta Movement wins it is an avenue to disrespect BHIM Nation and Sark Nation. That should not happen," the Lynx Entertainment act said.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, KiDi noted that it is only fair for music lovers to uplight Ghanaian artistes in other to reach their full potential.



"The division is a very big problem for us. If KiDi is winning let's congratulate him. If Kuami is winning let's congratulate him. It doesn't mean that because KiDi is winning, Kuami isn't good enough. It shouldn't be that way. Uplighting one person and bringing the other down won't help us," said the 'Touch It' crooner, KiDi.



The singer defended his crown on March 26, 2022, when he won the 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year for the second consecutive time. He beat competition from Black Sherif, Celestine Donkor, D-Black, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie at the event held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.