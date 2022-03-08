Ditch my old verses, come for new ones - Efya beckons artistes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Efya advises artistes she worked with three years ago to come for new verses

Ghanaian songstress, Janet Awindor, popularly known as Efya in showbiz, has requested of any musician she has worked with to not release their song if it's been over three years.



According to a tweet by the female vocalist, she has improved as a person in all aspects and that includes her vocal prowess.



“PS:..!! If I did a verse for u n its past 3 years .!! PLS DON'T DROP THAT SONG ..!! I AM DEFINITELY NOT the same person ..musically.. sonically..lyrically .kraaaa ma sesa..so do the right thing .. n come for the better verse from the NOW ME …or u n heaven go clear the song,” she said on March 7, 2022.



Sarkodie, who shares a close relationship with Efya, retweeted her post with a word in support: ‘This!!!’.



Some artistes and fans who chanced on the tweet have also shared their reactions to the post.



