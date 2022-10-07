Dionne Slash Garvin gives models hope amidst low remuneration

Fashion of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Modelling coach and CEO of DSG Modelling Agency, Dionne Slash Garvin, has said that in spite of the fact that models in Ghana are not compensated fairly, they can work with worldwide brands with the ideal administration.



Speaking with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue, the educator referenced that he has seen four models work beyond Ghana this year alone which is to say anything is possible.



“I would say the modelling industry so far is growing. I won’t say we’ve gotten there yet, it’s growing and if you are with the right management, you are going hit the right track.



“I would say it hasn’t been easy for others. This year, for instance, I’ve seen about 3 or 4 Ghanaian models on the international scenes doing one of the big shows out there. For growth, they’ve grown in terms of how far we’ve come and I believe there’s more growth for us, there’s more space for people in the industry to grow,” he said.



He also advised models to focus and be professional in whatever they do when caving a path in their professional development.



“All we need to do is to focus and be professional with whatever we’re dealing with, do you understand? That’s the most important thing, the pay isn’t good but with Modelling in Ghana, I believe we’ll grow with the right policies and people in place.



“That’s what I believe in. So far it has been good for those who follow the right process, that’s how I will conclude it right now. It’s been good for those who follow the right process and are out there and making Ghana proud, and I’m hoping many Ghanaians will also shine in the international scenes. That’s very important to me,” he added.







ADA/BB