Diminutive actors lift coffin of late colleague Baba Fabregas as he's laid to rest

Late Kumawood actor, Baba Fabregas, has been laid to rest after he passed away in Nigeria.



In a video making rounds on TikTok which has amassed over 140,000 likes and close to a million views, it was disclosed that the actor was laid in state at Adankwame school park in the Ashanti Region.



The video captured a lot of people attending the funeral along with Kumawood actors.



Relatives of the diminutive actor were captured crying and wailing while his coffin was conveyed to the cemetery after some diminutive actors carried it.



Among the people who were spotted carrying the coffin were Sumsum Ahuofedua and Kwame Ahenfie, who wore customised T-Shirts with the actor’s face on them.



Akwasi Agya Adu, brother of Fabregas confirmed the tragic death of the 27-year-old Kumawood actor.



According to a narration by his brother, the diminutive actor passed away in Nigeria after complaining about a headache and discomfort after eating food a female friend served him.







