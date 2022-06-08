Did Rich Boogie downplay Jupitar, Iwan, Ras Kuuku in 'Made in Ghana' song?

Music of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

For some people, it was one of the creative compositions in the year 2022. 'Made in Ghana', a song that garnered all the attention, for both negative and positive reasons is still doing the most months after its release.



With context to eulogize Dancehall greats Samini, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, Rich Boogie’s 'Made in Ghana' single was blown out of context by fans of other Dancehall acts.



In the early week of its release, a rift erupted as fans of Ras Kuuku, Jupitar, and Iwan argued about the credibility of the said artiste to have put Stonebwoy, Samini and Shatta Wale ahead of their favourites who arguably are the pacesetters of the Dancehall genre.



This argument woke people's curiosity to have a listen to the song. Clearly, it tells and appreciates these three icons for their hard work, consistency, focus, and lastly, being the pioneers of the Dancehall genre in Ghana, a part that didn’t sit so well with other dancehall acts.



However, sitting carefully and analyzing the song, one would understand the pain of having their artistes' names omitted. It was not only written, sang, and produced creatively, but promoted creatively too.



The likes Kwadwo Sheldon, Magraheb, Headless YouTuber and code Micky TV, and other great local and foreign YouTubers took turns reviewing visuals of 'Made in Ghana' to their followers on their various channels.



Today, the chart-topping song continues to reign in Ghana and the international market.



Rich Boogie has proven to be an outstanding persona in the dancehall fraternity. His songs 'Y3 B3 Gro', 'Makoma Mu Hemaa', 'Dance', and 'Take a Look' are all evidence of his artistry.



