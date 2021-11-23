Did Delay predict Ayisha Modi, Stonebwoy fallout?

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

On the back of reports that Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy have unfollowed each other on social media, some have opined that a seeming prediction by Delay that the relationship between the two could turn sour is gradually manifesting.



Making an appearance on the Delay Show in 2020, the host of the show, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, sought to find out why Ayisha Modi's relationship with persons she considered colleagues and friends soured.



She asked: “Isn’t it the case that people who show too much love have the tendency of falling off in a nasty manner with their friends or partners? For instance, the way you're defending Stonebwoy, the next day, you'd be fighting him as though he's an enemy" to which Ayisha Modi responded, saying:



“I love him like I love my life. That’s how deep it is. It is not even about his music. We share a bond, a very special bond. I believe I’m Stonebwoy’s number one fan. I book tickets abroad just to go watch him. First I was underground but because I have to defend him over some issues, I came out to boldly do that. I was created that way. Stonebwoy and I will never have issues. Even if we have issues and I’m threatened with death to reveal his secrets, I won’t.”



A search by GhanaWeb revealed that Ayisha Modi has for the past 32 weeks not made any post about Stonebwoy. This was after reports were rife that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.



Unclear what necessitated the move, some social media users are of the view that perhaps Stonebwoy intends to detach his brand from Ayisha’s fierce and controversial personality.



Prior to this development, Ayisha Modi who demonstrates his love for Stonebwoy in many ways including using his name as part of her social media handle swore that her relationship with Stonebwoy was built on a solid foundation and there’s nothing that can ever destroy it.



It is however worth noting that, unlike others who have been slammed by Ayisha Modi after their relationship soured, she has in the midst of the brouhaha congratulated Stonebwoy for his performance at a recent concert abroad.





