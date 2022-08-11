Did Delay and Amerado pull a prank?

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Less than twenty-four hours after Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) called on Amerado to “cease fire” as regards the lyrical war between him and Lyrical Joe, Amerado has released a fourth diss track titled ‘Lyrical Josephine’.



The television personality had in a social media post on August 10, 2022, ordered his ‘golden boy’ to discontinue the beef, a post which saw Amerado respond positively.



“Respectfully heard,” he replied.



On the back of the conversation that ensued between Delay and Amerado, fans were certain that the battle for supremacy had ended but the contrary happened on August 11 as Amerado diss his opponent on ‘Lyrical Josephine’, a song produced by TwoBars.



Amerado introduced listeners to the song with ‘na mokaase me ko’, a line in Obour’s ‘Mennwu Biom’ song translated as ‘you thought I was gone’ before sounding metaphorical in his rap verses amidst punchlines.



“The guy thought I’m gone; he thought the reply go delay. I just pulled a prank and he’s jubilating,” Amerado rapped.



Background to the beef



After Amerado was crowned Best Rapper at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, Lyrical Joe released a song to express his displeasure at the organisers, stressing that even Amerado knows he did not deserve the award.



Although some expected Amerado to reply at the time, he refused to. He stated on ‘Kyibom’ that he was busy with his album, a reason he did not reply to the diss track. And now that he is ready for the war, he will not take it easy on Lyrical Joe, hence, the back-to-back diss songs.



Amerado has so far released 'Kyibom', 'Ponky Joe', 'Sin No More' and 'Lyrical Josephine'.



Lyrical Joe, on the other hand, has released 'Baboon', 'Mute', 'Kwabena Numbers' and 'Abaduaba Ameliar'.



Listen to the fourth release below.















BB