Did Baba Sadiq quit 3Music for politics?

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, the Chief Executive Officer of 3Media Networks which organises 3Music Awards, has announced his decision to step down after 5 years of setting up the organization and handling its affairs.



In a lengthy Facebook post on September 30, Sadiq, the man with over 17 years of experience in the media space said despite his decision to resign, he was ready to serve his people and community if called upon.



"Today is officially my last working day as the CEO/MD of 3Media Networks (3Music TV) an organisation I founded in 2017 and had the rare privilege to lead for 5 years," parts of his statement read.



"I have always lived by the creed that my work and life should ultimately benefit my industry, community and country and if later on in my life I am called upon by my people and country to serve in whatever capacity, I will not turn my back on them."



Well wishes have congratulated the former 3Music boss for his contribution to the local industry adding that his effort can not be overlooked.



Others noted that he was finally diverting into politics after years of dedication to his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is the leading opposition party in Ghana.



He also serves as a member of the NDC's Communication Team on Entertainment, Arts and Culture.



Although Sadiq failed to emphatically state his next mission, parts of his statement dropped a hint.



"I believe the time has come for me to extend my quest for excellence and remarkable experience in the media industry to other sectors of society."



Read the statement below:



