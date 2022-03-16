Diana Hopeson leads GHAMRO board elections

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Music Rights Organization, known as GHAMRO, has released the official results of its elections held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.



Leading the elections was Ghanaian Gospel artiste and a former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Diana Hopeson, with 370 votes.



According to a report shared by myjoyonline.com, the results was collated and declared by the National Electoral Commission.



Rex Omar maintained his seat on the board with 343 votes and will continue serving in his role of providing information on how GHAMRO can serve, as well as on some measure they can provide in assisting artistes.



With 338 votes, Elizabeth Tagoe of the Tagoe sisters joins the new board along with Yaw Agyeman Badu with 360 votes.



The electorates for the GHAMRO elections were made up of music publishers, producers and composers.



In 2021, GHAMRO suffered some delays in the elections when some members filed a writ at the high court seeking to place an injunction on the elections.