Diana Hamilton’s criteria for choosing an artiste to feature

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has revealed how she decides on which artistes to feature in her songs.



Interviewed on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, she shared with Doctar Cann that God guides and directs people on the right path to go, hence, when she wants to do a collaboration with any artiste, she talks to God first about it.



Again, she mentioned that she looks at her relationship with the person. “Music is spiritual so our spirits need to be one so that we can lift a song. I pray about it to know if I connect with the person enough both spiritually and physically, before I go ahead to collaborate with them”, she said.



Diana clarified that if she refuses a collaboration with someone, it could simply be because she did not get God’s approval. This implying that even if she connects with the person on all levels, she could still turn down the collaboration if she does not get the approval from God to go through with it.



The singer noted that another thing is that she likes to be in the studio with the producer and the artiste she is featuring because she does not like it when recordings are done separately and sent over to be merged.



“We have to be in the room, we have to pray, we have to talk and we need to know the kind of message we’re putting out. Is it a war song, a praise song or a worship song? We need to create that atmosphere in the studio together so that when you’re in your room listening to the song, you can feel the spirit that we felt while creating the song”, she further explained.



