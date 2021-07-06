Diana Hamilton’s ‘Adom’ has really ministered to people – Tsatsu Tsikata

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, has mentioned gospel musicians Diana Hamilton and Nii Okai among the musicians he loves to listen to.



Tsikata revealed that Diana Hamilton’s ‘Adom’ has really impacted the lives of many in the country.



He said in an interview with Citi TV’s ‘Upside Down’ show that songs like ‘Adom’ lift people.



“Diana Hamilton is another person whose recent song [Adom] has really ministered to us [people] because Grace is what it’s all about. And I think that we all get lifted by that kind of ministration,” he said.



He mentioned that Nii Okai’s ‘Moko Be’ is another song that has the power to change lives.



“On my last birthday, Nii Okai did a special rendition of ‘Moko Be’ which he sent to me and I am looking forward to the July one, the new ‘Moko Be’. I am touched by that but I am also excited at how a song literally conquered the world. Because that song is sung not just in churches in Ghana but all over the world,” he said.



Diana Hamilton’s ‘Adom’ won the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



It also won Gospel Song of the Year at the awards.