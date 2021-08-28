Diana Hamilton inspires me - Awuraadwoa

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanandwom.com

Female gospel singer Awuraadwoa has made mention that Diana Hamilton is her inspiration in the Ghana Music Industry. She made this known during an interview session on the radio.



"Diana Hamilton is currently the reigning Ghana Music Award Artiste of the Year. She inspires me with the way she handles her craft, her music, and how she handles herself everywhere she goes," Awuraadwoa said when asked about who she looks up to in the Ghanaian music circle.



The Young Mission Entertainment signed act has released a new video for her single "Woye Kese". The video was directed by Alaska Visuals. Check it out here.



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ONAAKFZAwo



