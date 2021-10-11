Diana Hamilton crowned Ghana Music Awards UK artiste of the year

Entertainment of Monday, 11 October 2021
Ghana’s reigning favourite Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has been crowned artiste of the year at the 5th edition of the Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK.
The sensational musician whose music convey inspirational messages carried the night with her “Adom” album released in 2020.
The AMG Business thriller Who treated the audience with ecstatic performance with his wife Fella Makafui among others also received awards duly.
Below is the list of full winner’s captured by attractivemustapha.com;
UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year – ‘Adansedie’ – Minister Kofi Nyarko
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – Reggie N Bollie
Uncovered Artiste of the Year – Mona 4Reall
UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year – ‘Bisa Nyame’ – Davidson Band
UK-Based Worship Song of the Year – ‘Cornerstone’ – Ruth Appiagyei
Songwriter of the Year – Fameye
Best Video of the Year -‘Miracle’ – Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe
Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Gospel Song of the Year -‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton
Highlife Song of the Year – ‘Posti Me’ – Akwaboah
Hiplife Song of the Year – ‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Hip Hop Song of the Year – ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – ‘1Don’ – Shatta Wale
Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – Mr Drew
Highlife Artiste of the Year – Akwaboah
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year -Medikal
Male Vocalist of the Year – KiDi
Female Vocalist of the Year – Cina Soul
Best Group of the Year – Keche
Best Collaboration of the Year – ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee
Best Rapper – Medikal
African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz
Most Popular Song of the Year -‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi
New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew
Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton
UK-Based Best DJ of the Year – P Montana
UK-Based Uncovered Act – Ras Amankwa
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – ‘Gentle O’ – Ghetto BoyUK-Based Artist of the Year – Reggie N Bollie
UK-Based Best Mainstream Act of the Year – Headie One
UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year – ‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong
Producer of the Year – Mix Master Garzy
Ghanaian Traditional/ Cultural Act – Wiyaala
Instrumentalist of the Year – Shadrack Yawson
Alternative Song of the Year -‘The Sun God’ – Wiyaala
Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year – Shatta Movement – Shatta Wale
Lifetime Achievement Awards – Osibisa / Ebo Taylor