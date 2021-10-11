Diana Hamilton crowned Ghana Music Awards UK artiste of the year

Entertainment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Ghana’s reigning favourite Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has been crowned artiste of the year at the 5th edition of the Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK.



The sensational musician whose music convey inspirational messages carried the night with her “Adom” album released in 2020.



The AMG Business thriller Who treated the audience with ecstatic performance with his wife Fella Makafui among others also received awards duly.



Below is the list of full winner’s captured by attractivemustapha.com;



UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year – ‘Adansedie’ – Minister Kofi Nyarko



UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – Reggie N Bollie



Uncovered Artiste of the Year – Mona 4Reall



UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year – ‘Bisa Nyame’ – Davidson Band



UK-Based Worship Song of the Year – ‘Cornerstone’ – Ruth Appiagyei



Songwriter of the Year – Fameye



Best Video of the Year -‘Miracle’ – Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe



Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton



Gospel Song of the Year -‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton



Highlife Song of the Year – ‘Posti Me’ – Akwaboah



Hiplife Song of the Year – ‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene



Hip Hop Song of the Year – ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – ‘1Don’ – Shatta Wale



Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – Mr Drew



Highlife Artiste of the Year – Akwaboah



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy



Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year -Medikal



Male Vocalist of the Year – KiDi



Female Vocalist of the Year – Cina Soul



Best Group of the Year – Keche



Best Collaboration of the Year – ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee



Best Rapper – Medikal



African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz



Most Popular Song of the Year -‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi



New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew



Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton



UK-Based Best DJ of the Year – P Montana



UK-Based Uncovered Act – Ras Amankwa



UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – ‘Gentle O’ – Ghetto BoyUK-Based Artist of the Year – Reggie N Bollie



UK-Based Best Mainstream Act of the Year – Headie One



UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah



UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year – ‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong



Producer of the Year – Mix Master Garzy



Ghanaian Traditional/ Cultural Act – Wiyaala



Instrumentalist of the Year – Shadrack Yawson



Alternative Song of the Year -‘The Sun God’ – Wiyaala



Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year – Shatta Movement – Shatta Wale



Lifetime Achievement Awards – Osibisa / Ebo Taylor