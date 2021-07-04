Diana Hamilton commends Vodafone for supporting the music industry

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

Gospel musician and 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton has commended Vodafone Ghana for continuously supporting Ghana’s music industry.



She lauded the telco during a courtesy call on the Chief Executive and the senior management team on Monday. In a short remark, the multiple award-winning artiste said: “my team and I are here today to officially thank Vodafone Ghana for continuously supporting the music industry and to celebrate with you.



Out of six nominations, I won four awards, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Best Gospel Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song and the ultimate, Artiste of the Year. You are the name and brand behind these awards, and I commend you for that. You have also supported the music industry throughout these years. We are here to say thank you,” she said.



On her part, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, congratulated Diana and encouraged her to continue touching the lives of many with her inspirational songs.



“On behalf of the management and all employees of Vodafone Ghana, I would like to congratulate you for winning the Artiste of the Year. Over the years, you have done exceptionally well in the gospel fraternity and the music industry at large. You have made great impact and touched many lives with your music. Continue what you have started because you are truly making an impact.”



Reiterating Vodafone’s commitment to Ghana Music Industry, Patricia said: “It has been a decade of empowering artistes and transforming the Music Industry through Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. We will continue to support this award characterized by innovation, creative concepts and unique programmes, because it is designed to empower Ghanaian artistes, enhance their craft and project them onto the world stage.”



The 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was held over the weekend with gospel singer Diana Hamilton picking up the most prestigious award.