Diana Hamilton, Jayana, others win at the 2021 Ghana National Gospel Music Award

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

The 4th edition of the Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards was a sight to behold as performance, ministration, stagecraft, glamour, and glitz were the main talk for the night.



Held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, August 28, the one-night experience was compered by Citi Fm's Eno Safo with various awards and lifetime achievement honours presented to well-deserving gospel ministers and gospel industry players.



The Red Carpet experience of the awards night which was an integral part of the annual Ghana National Gospel Music Awards was also hosted by Margaret Akua Bardenred.



KobbySalm opened the night with his ecstatic performance, followed by Lynx Entertainment signee, Sam Oladotun giving a majestic performance yet refreshing.



Fast-rising gospel minstrel, Jayana won the hearts of patrons with her inspirational and Holy Spirit-filled singles, 'I Believe' and 'Gye W'ayeyi'.



Not only did the “Victory” hitmaker wowed patrons with her sweet soothing voice but also with a stupendously invigorating stage performance that resonated great cheers from the audience.



Akesse Brempong also graced the night with his uplifting songs. Gospel Urban artiste, Carl Clottey wrapped up the show with his inspiring ministration.



The band led by award-winning Sound Engineer, Dan Grahl gave the audience a melodic and acoustic feel of instrumental melodies.



Diana Hamilton won the covetous title [Gospel Artiste of the Year] as she beat off strong competition from Akesse Brempong, Nacee, MOG, and Empress Gifty. Her 'Adom' song won the Praise Song of the Year, Song Writer, and Song of the year.



Jayana was adjudged Best Female Vocalist of the year and Celestine Donkor won the Female Gospel Artiste of the year.



Organizers of the awards event presented a Lifetime Achievement Awards to Gospel greats, Elder Kwesi Mireku and Diana Hopeson.



Described as the most prestigious gospel awards event, Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards honors Gospel Musicians in the Country of Ghana and in the diaspora.



The 4th edition of the Steaman Heights National Gospel Music Awards organized by Global Expert Recoveries is sponsored by Steaman Heights with support from BTM Afrika, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, New Life Homeopathic Clinic, Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.



Find below the list of NGMA 2020 winners and their respective categories they won in:



Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton



Church Choir of the year – Covenant Voices (Royal house Chapel)



Chorale Group of the Year – Harmonious Chorale



Instrumentalist of the Year – Dan Grahl



Producer of the year – Viniy kay



Gospel Radio/TV Program of the Year – Franky 5



Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year – Don Cemon



Traditional Song of the Year – Lawyer Antwi Agyei



Artiste manager of the year – Nii Noi



Steaman Heights Gospel Artist of the year



African Artiste of the Year – Mercy Chinwo



Artiste of the Year Diaspora – Herty Corgie



International Artiste of the Year – Detroit Youth Choir



New Artiste of the Year – Kelvin Sasu



Worship Song of the Year – Eric Jeshurun ft Joe Mettle (He Reigns)



Praise Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton (Adom)



Collaboration of the Year – Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle (Blessed)



Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year – KobbySalm



Song of the year – ADOM by Diana Hamilton



Songwriter of the year – ADOM by Diana Hamilton



Lifetime Achievement Award – Elder Kwasi Mireku & Diana Hopeson



Female Vocalist of the year – Jayana



Male Vocalist of the year – Carl Clottey



Music Video of the year – Empress Gifty (Jesus Overdo)



Female Artiste of the Year – Celestine Donkor



Male Artiste of the Year – Akesse Brempong



Hybrid song of the year – Long Life by Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur