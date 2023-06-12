Diana Asamoah will need 10 buckets of hot water when I’m done having an hour of sex with her - Kumchacha

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kumchacha, has found himself embroiled in a heated dispute with gospel musician Diana Asamoah, following alleged comments made by Asamoah about his sexual potency.



In a video posted on Instagram by Okay FM, Kumchacha made explicit remarks about his sexual abilities and even went as far as threatening physical harm towards Diana Asamoah.



Initially addressing the ongoing feud between himself and Asamoah, Kumchacha urged people to avoid engaging in conflicts with her.



However, his tone quickly turned disturbing as he responded to Asamoah's previous comments regarding his alleged sexual impotence.



According to Kumchacha, Asamoah publicly stated on social media that he was incapable in the bedroom, claiming that his "manhood doesn't work."



“Diana Asamoah seems to enjoy stirring up trouble, so sometimes it's best to leave her be. That way, we can freely discuss the things we have come across about her without any inhibitions.



"Recently, Diana Asamoah publicly declared on social media that I am impotent. It is on social media for all to see. But I want to understand how she can say that my manhood doesn't work," he stated.



In a shocking turn of events, Kumchacha issued a challenge, stating that if Asamoah dared to engage in a sexual encounter with him, he would leave her surprised.



With unwavering confidence, he boldly proclaimed, "She should dare to engage with me, and within an hour of intimacy, she won't be able to walk. I will do this to prove to her that my manhood is perfectly functional."



Moreover, he claimed that following their encounter, Asamoah would require ten buckets of hot water to alleviate the discomfort she would experience in her intimate areas.



“I am going to engage with her in a sexual act, and the pain she will experience will necessitate the use of ten buckets of hot water for treatment,” he added.







ADA/WA