You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 15Article 1662683

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah takes fashion to an extra mile at her ‘Abba Father’ concert

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah has shared several pictures from her 2022 ‘Abba Father’ concert, looking succulent in her presentation and fashion style.

The gospel musician’s show came off at the University of Professional Studies, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, with believers and non-believers in attendance.

In two separate, beautiful pictures, the evangelist was captured donning dresses that screamed attention and elegance.

One white dress was stylishly designed to look like a fitting dress while also being a ball gown to give her princess vibes.

Her second attire, an embellished red, fitted her body so well that it had flowing fabrics that looked like wings on the shoulder area making the artiste look like she could fly.

The 2022 worship and praise edition was dubbed 'The Glory Of His Presence: Engaging the Power of Praise and Worship for Victory'.

Top gospel musicians like Cecilia Marfo, Tagoe Sisters, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Celestine Donkor, and Ernest Opoku graced the event.

Scroll below to check out her attire:













Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BOG

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has lashed out at Gabby

Who does Gabby Otchere-Darko think he is? – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu fumes

Sportsleading sports icon

L-R: Osman Bukari, Elisha Owusu and Jordan Ayew,

Watch first video of Black Stars players in camp ahead of 2022 World Cup

Businessleading business icon

Ken Ofori-Atta, Charles Adu Boahen

What Adongo said when Adu-Boahen was appointed Minister

Africaleading africa news icon

The Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24 and is said to have attracted foreign fighters

Zambian student jailed in Russia dies on front lines in Ukraine - Lusaka demands answers from Moscow

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Photo of the Saglemi Housing Project

Can any right-thinking government choose a cathedral over Saglemi Housing Project?