Diana Asamoah steps out in style again

Entertainment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah dazzles in a white gown



Diana Asamoah proves love for makeup in new video



Diana Asamoah trends on social media



New year, new look, this according to fans, is the mantra of gospel musician Diana Asamoah is now a fashion inspiration to many.



The singer has once again stepped out in style. It is now an open secret that Mama Diana is investing in her look which has generated buzz around her brand.



She is fond of 'applying pressure' when it comes to hair, makeup and outfit.



In a recent clip sighted by Ghana, Barimah, the personal stylist of the singer was busily beating her face for a special event.



Diana Asamoah wore a white gown with exaggerated sleeves that swept the floor.



Once again, her makeup and hair were on point!



Check out the video below:





