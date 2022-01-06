Diana Asamoah gives young ladies a run for their money in new photos

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah causes stir on Instagram



Diana Asamoah slays in a blue gown



Fans compliment Diana Asamoahs radiant look



Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, is not giving up on her looks anytime soon as she continues to defy age when it comes to turning up for the occasion.



For months, Mama Diana as she is affectionately called by fans and colleagues in the music industry has been applying pressure on her physical outlook right from her makeup, outfits and her new love for long hair extensions.



Leader of her glam team, Barimah, a makeup artist has once again shared a video that captured him enhancing the beauty of the singer believed to be in her early 50's.



Diana Asamoah dazzled in a royal blue gown for her New Year gospel show, 'Abba Father' on January 2.



She wore a 26 inches hair extension with pink painted nails. Her makeup as usual was on pint!



Reacting to the video, fans noted that the veteran singer doesn't look her age as she continues to invest in a radiant look.



"She’s looking gorgeous," Nana Ama wrote in an Instagram post.



Another Ohemaa added: "It’s the yeaahh for meeeee……mummy is looking peng."





