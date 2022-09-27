Diana Asamoah gets baptised in River Jordan

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has been baptised in the River Jordan in Israel after spending close to two weeks abroad.



In a video shared by blogger, thosecalledcelebs, the musician was captured with four men who dipped her into the river and out.



Biblically, the River Jordan is the river in which Jesus Christ was baptised over two thousand years ago.



Since the artiste’s visit, she has updated netizens on most of her activities, including flaunting an Israeli man visiting the Holy Land.



According to the gospel star in a video she shared on TikTok, no one should doubt her after introducing a middle-aged man wearing a pair of sunglasses and an all-black attire.



She said, “Ghanaians, this is what God has done. God’s miracles follow me. When I got to Israel, this was the first thing I prayed about: I wanted an Israeli man. God has done well, this is he.



“The husband I have got for myself. We are bringing Israel to Ghana. This, don't doubt it. Thank you all. My husband’s name is…[Pause]...What is your name?”





ADA/BB