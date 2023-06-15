'Diamond Appiah could’ve silently poisoned Tracey Boakye if the audio had not been leaked' – Christiana Awuni

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has expressed that Naana Brown’s expose on Diamond Appiah has helped unravel the latter’s true personality, adding that it will also compel people to take caution around her.



She made these statements while reacting to Naana Brown’s act of leaking a series of audios where Diamond was heard spilling some damning allegations about her best friend, Tracey.



One can recall that social media went wild after Diamond was heard in the viral audios, making a mockery of Tracey Boakye’s marriage whiles describing her as a ‘fake friend’ and a clout chaser.



In the said audios, Diamond also recounted how she and Afia Schwarzenegger deliberately boycotted Tracey’s baby christening in Kumasi among others.



However, sharing her thoughts on the issue which has been described as a massive betrayal, Christiana Awuni said Tracey would’ve been silently poisoned by her so-called friends if the audio had not been leaked.



Christiana Awuni, who doubles as Tracey Boakye’s ‘godmother’ said, the development has exposed the true character of the sort of individuals Tracey tagged as friends.



“You see this issue about Diamond Appiah, If the videos had not been released, Tracey wouldn’t have known her enemy. She wouldn’t have known that the people she called friends never loved her.



"She wouldn’t know that they were backbiting and stabbing her in the back. Tracey would’ve maintained the perception that her friends love her until she poisoned one day and nobody will know who did it. Nobody would’ve even suspected any of her friends if this audio wasn’t out,” she stated in an interview with Adepa TV.



She, however, asked those chastising Naana Brown for leaking the audio to desist from it adding that it was destined to happen.



“If Naana Brown had not leaked the audios we wouldn't have known how Tracey’s friends, particularly, Diamond feel about her. Whatever happens, is for the good of it. Those insulting Naana and chastising her for releasing the audio should know that it is for the best. God has his own way of unraveling things. When it is time for a secret to come out, nobody can stop it,” she added.



Christiana Awuni also established that she has drawn personal lessons from the entire development.



