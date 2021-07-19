Di Asa season 5 launched

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The fifth edition of Atinka TV’s flagship event, Di Asa season 5 has been launched.



It was launched at the Dor Events Annex in North Kaneshie on Friday, July 16, 2021.



Artistes that performed at the show were Mr Drew, Sherifa Gunu, Kay 9ice, Nhyiraba Mary, and Young Poet, Nakeeyat.



The past queens of Di Asa also thrilled the fans with dynamic performances including cultural display, group dance and individual performance by the reigning Queen, Dee Baby.



Speaking at the Event, the Deputy Managing Director of Atinka Media Village, Mr Kingsley Nsiah-Poku noted that the GT Bank Di Asa Season 5 will award the ultimate winner with a brand new salon car.



For the First Runner Up, he noted that she would be given a Mini truck (Abosey Okine Macho), while the second runner up takes home a tricycle (Aboboyaa).



Aside from these, the queens will also enjoy goodies from the sponsors of the show.



Mr Nsiah-Poku noticed that some people are going around telling people they are organising Di Asa and encouraging them to participate.



He urged the public to be careful of persons using the name of Di Asa to deceive the public and lure them unto their show on another platform.



He maintained that with the zeal, feel and passion behind Di Asa, it is impossible for anyone to imitate it and do it successfully.



Mr Nsiah-Poku urged all plus size women to participate in this year’s GT Bank Di Asa Season 5, assuring them of amazing surprises and a better show.



He also noted that there will be about 30 auditions in all 16 regions with the target of selecting about 60 plus size ladies for the GT Bank Di Asa Season 5 main show.



For her part, the Divisional Head of Corporate Communications and Experience, Agness Owusu-Afram also expressed the excitement of the Guarantee Trust Bank, associating with the Di Asa brand.



She explained that it was a way to connect with their customers and also give back to society.



She also said the GT Bank had women on their heart, adding that it had all the reasons to join Atinka TV’s Di Asa.



Madam Agnes said the GT Bank had about 34 branches across the country, assuring that the bank has a lot of amazing surprises for the queens and their customers.