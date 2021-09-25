Dhat Gyal, others to perform at Emerging Music Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: Kofi Duah

Emerging artiste Ernestina Afari popularly known as Dhat Gyal has been billed for this year’s Emerging Music Awards (EMA) scheduled to take place at the Accra City Hotel on Saturday, September 25.



The event, which is aimed at rewarding hard-working underground/emerging musicians, will also feature the likes of Linguakat, Shugalord, Whitnee Dee, Renner, Xupa, Skannah, Xupa, and Min. Derrick.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Dhat Gyal said she was prepared to give her best on the night.



“I have been rehearsing since I was billed for this show. I want to get my act on point and make the audience happy with my performance. Apart from doing good renditions of popular Ghanaian songs, I will also be doing my own songs,” she said.



The CEO of Kusstar Entertainment, Prince Kusi, whose outfit organises the EMA said the scheme has come to stay and expressed appreciation to his team for making his dream a reality.



“Most of these young artistes are doing great but they are hardly celebrated and honoured. Kusstar Entertainment took it upon itself to reward those young artistes whose works stand tall. The first edition was awesome and we’re looking forward to a spectacular edition come Saturday,” he said.



Thirty awards will be handed out on the night in categories such as Group of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Young Artiste of the Year, Album/EP of the Year, Hip Hop Song of the Year and Urban Gospel of the Year.



The rest are Producer of the Year, Song Writer of the Year, Rapper of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Female Vocal of the Year, Male Vocal of the Year, Afro Pop Artiste of the Year, Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Artiste of the Year, International Act of the Year, Gospel Act of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year.