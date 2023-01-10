Details of why Big Akwes is threatening to end Frank Naro’s life

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following Big Akwes’ allegations that Ghanaian singer Frank Naro has intended to use some Kumawood actors for money rituals, the former has stormed social media again with rants.



Earlier, Big Akwes in a viral video alleged that Frank Naro deliberately organized a Christmas party for the actors to facilitate his agenda to sacrifice some of them for money rituals.



“If you go somewhere and you’ve been asked to offer a sacrifice, why would you resort to using actors? People take months to organize parties but it took you just four days to organize the party you invited us to because you had an agenda. You are a useless person.





"If you want to sacrifice someone, why don’t you sacrifice Maame Serwaa your ex-girlfriend? Foolish man. You want to make money at somebody’s expense. You want to be rich more than adults like us. You want to sacrifice elderly people like us so you can be rich. As for me, I don’t condone nonsense. Had it not been for my pastor who prevented me from going, I wouldn’t have known,” he said.







After this development, Frank Naro’s sister defended his brother and debunked the claims in an interview with Zionfelix.



“In the beginning, you were praising him for organizing a party then later you turn around to raise these allegations. If your pastor asked you not to come, why did you previously praise my brother in your video? After singing his praises, you later accused him of organizing a party to kill people for money. If Frank Naro indeed needs someone to sacrifice, he wouldn’t think about any of these actors,” she told Zionfelix.







But after this, Big Akwes angrily stormed social media again, but this time around, with a bottle of Schnapp and a white egg, threatening, that should Frank Naro refute any of his allegations, he (Big Akwes) will end the singer’s life.



The Kumawood actor who cannot fathom why Frank Naro’s sister has suddenly become his spokesperson said;



“Sister, take yourself out of this issue. Why wouldn’t Frank Naro himself respond to my allegations? Why is he quiet? How long has it been since I recorded the first video? Paulino and Zionfelix, you are both Frank Naro’s friends. Go and ask him if what I’m saying isn’t the truth.



"Ask him and if he refuses place a normal phone call and ask him again but record the conversation. If he ever comes out to say I am lying, I promise you that you will fry his meat. You will mount his canopy and stick his funeral posters on the walls. I am holding my Schnapp, fresh in a box. This is also an egg. If he comes out to say my claims are false, he will smell the rat. Curses upon curses.”







EB/BOG